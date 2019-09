Continental Tire has released its newest winter tire, the VikingContact 7.

Continental says the VikingContact 7 provides a new pattern design and a compound solution for grip performance on wintry and wet surfaces; traction and braking on icy and snowy roads; and tracking stability in wintry conditions.

The VikingContact 7 is available in 91 sizes ranging from 15-20 in. rim diameters.