Continental Restructuring Could Mean NC Plant Closure

Continental plans to close a plant in Fletcher, North Carolina, where about 650 employees produce hydraulic brake systems, according to a recent report by AP .

Continental said the North Carolina plant “has been unable to acquire new customer projects in recent years.”

AP also reported that Continental says up to 20,000 jobs worldwide will be affected over the next decade by a restructuring program.

The company said that as many as 20,000 of over 244,000 jobs will be “affected by changes,” around 15,000 by the end of 2023, including an unspecified number of job cuts, AP reports.

Continental said changes may also result from the possible sale of parts of the business and from jobs being transferred to other company locations, or to technologies such as electric mobility.

AP reports the company also said discussions will soon begin aimed at closing a plant in Newport News, Virginia, where some 740 people make hydraulic components for engines.