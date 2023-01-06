 Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing

Christian Hinton
Continental Tire announced a partnership with Random Vandals Racing, a BMW customer racing team based in Concord, North Carolina. The team will compete in 10 World Racing League (WRL) events across the nation beginning with NOLA Motorsports Park which kicks off the 2023 season on January 20-22.

Random Vandals Racing will enter two BMW M4 GT4s, one with primary sponsorship from Continental Tire, said the company. The vehicle will feature a livery of Continental’s iconic gold and black colors and will be driven by Mo Dadkhah, Michael Gilbert, and a third driver to be announced at later date. Continental said a second BMW M4 GT4 will have secondary sponsorship from the company.

As part of the collaboration, Random Vandals Racing will utilize two of Continental Tire’s latest performance tires, the ExtremeContact Force and the ExtremeContact Sport02.

Random Vandals Racing, which also competes professionally in both IMSA and SRO, will begin the 2023 World Racing League season with a two-day test at NOLA Motorsports Park just prior to the season-opener.

