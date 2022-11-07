fbpx
Continental Tire Launches ExtremeContact Sport02

Christian Hinton

on

Continental Tire announced the release of its all-new ExtremeContact Sport02, a summer ultra-high performance tire for passenger cars ranging in size from 15-21-in. rim diameters.

Ideal for both the street and the track, Continental says this tire comes complete with SportPlus Technology, which provides responsive handling, a better grip on wet roads and extended tread life.

“We are excited to introduce the ExtremeContact Sport02,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “This tire takes ultra-high performance to the next level. Our customers already loved the ExtremeContact Sport, and we made this tire even better. We’re thrilled to add it to the market.”

According to Conti, key improvements of the ExtremeContact Sport02 compared to the ExtremeContact Sport include:

  • Up to one second faster dry handling lap time;
  • Enhanced responsiveness;
  • Improved dry and wet braking;
  • Backed by Continental’s Total Confidence Plan
  • A 300,000-mile warranty.

