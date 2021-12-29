Most Watched Continental Garage Studio Videos of 2021

Over the years, you’ve probably seen a video or two from our series of videos on tire types, service and more, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media . In this article, we’ll review the top Garage Studio videos from 2021 based on YouTube views. Keep scrolling to watch the top five.

Click Here to Read More

How to Properly Store Tires

Tire Review’s Mary DellaValle shares tips for storing tires.

Is it OK to Mix Tire Brands and Tread Patterns?

Tire Review’s David Sickels goes over what to consider when tire dealers are faced with this situation

Rethinking Wheel Weights

Sickels shares tips for evaluating your wheel weight inventory and installation process.

How to Tell if it’s Safe to Repair a Damaged Tire

Sickels explains how to know whether to repair or replace a damaged tire.

Why Don’t Some Cars Come With Spare Tires?

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer breaks down the benefits of ditching the spare tire.