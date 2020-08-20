Continental Releases EcoPlus HS3+ Long Haul Steer Tire

Continental has released the Conti EcoPlus HS3+, a steer/all-position tire intended for the long haul or line haul applications, where vehicles travel 100,000 miles or more per year primarily on the highway.

In field tests, Continental says it delivers 27% better mileage than its predecessor, the Conti EcoPlus HS3.

Continental says the tire is optimized for maximum mileage performance, lowest overall fuel consumption and durability for retreading. It features a cap compound to provide improved cut and tear resistance for increased mileage, balanced with excellent rolling resistance for fuel efficiency. The Conti 3G casing provides excellent heat dispersion for increased retreadability, the company says. The tire is also designed to provide a comfortable ride. The Conti EcoPlus HS3+ is SmartWay verified, CARB compliant, and is covered by a seven-year, three-retread warranty.

The Conti EcoPlus HS3+ features a tread profile that reduces sensitivity to road surface, fleet and vehicle variations, the company says. Its footprint shape delivers wear improvements for increased removal miles. It also has a 10% improvement in de-coupler durability, Continental says.

The Conti EcoPlus HS3+ has a 19/32-in. tread depth and is currently available in the following sizes: 11R22.5 Load Range G and H, 295/75R22.5 Load Range G and H, 11R24.5 Load Range H, and 285/75R24.5 Load Range H.