Connect with us
Claus-Petschick_Head-Sustainability_Continental-Tires

Uncategorized

Continental Creates New Department for Sustainability

The new department is under the leadership of Claus Petschick as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy program.
Advertisement
David Sickels

on

Continental Tire has bundled all activities and projects in regard to sustainability into a newly-created department.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new department is under the leadership of Claus Petschick as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy program. As head of sustainability, Continental says he has been responsible since April 1 for the strategic direction and worldwide steering of all sustainability projects, and, in this role, reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the tire business area and member of the executive board of Continental AG.

Petschick has worked at Continental for over 30 years, initially holding various positions in R&D and product development for the original equipment (OE) business before assuming the management of the tire plant in Hanover-Stöcken in 2007. Most recently, the company says the 58-year-old construction engineer was responsible for global quality assurance within the tire sector as vice president of quality management for over 10 years.

The focus of the sustainability strategy is on the four strategic topics of climate change mitigation, clean mobility, circular economies and sustainable supply chains, the company says. Continental says it is systematically investing in the research and development of new technologies, alternative materials and environmentally compatible production processes.

A further central concern for Continental, the company says, is to cease importing natural rubber exclusively from the tropics and to produce it as close as possible to the tire plants, in order to prevent the ongoing deforestation and reduce the CO2 emissions generated through long transport routes. In the future, the company says the long-term Taraxagum project from Continental and the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology will supply natural rubber from dandelion plants, which can be used for producing motorcycle, car and commercial vehicle tires. The Urban Taraxagum bicycle tire is Continental’s first series-produced tire manufactured using natural rubber from the dandelion plant.

Advertisement

Continental is also a founding member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Gallery: GT Radial Maxtour LX Launch & Plant Visit

Smart Walls Help Bays Stay Organized

Yokohama Rubber: Sales Up, Earnings Down in 2018

Smithers Rapra Opens New Product Testing Lab In Suzhou, China

Advertisement

on

Continental Creates New Department for Sustainability

on

TrakMotive Launches New Products Ahead of AAPEX

on

Simple Tire Named to Inc. Magazine's 'Most Successful Companies in America' List

on

Tire Maintenance Tips to Help You Roll Through Summer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zisser Tire Wholesale

Contact: dennis fergusonPhone: 314 869 3600Fax: 314 869 1200
9990 west florissant ave, st louis mo 63303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Uncategorized

Michelin Expanding Defender Promise

Treading Close to Limits

Bridgestone Combats Cold Weather Conditions with New Blizzak

Uncategorized

BFG Takes on Baja With New All-Terrain Tire
Connect