Continental Releases New 19.5-in. Commercial Tires

Continental says the tires deliver significant performance improvements in mileage and cut-and-chip performance, without sacrificing scrub resistance.

Continental says its regional 19.5-in. tires are ideal for on/off-road regional applications, such as utility, where traction is necessary in combination with excellent on-road mileage. The company says the tires deliver high performance on highway at speeds up to 87 mph under full load, traveling up to 300 miles daily, and then under off-road conditions once they reach their destination. The casings are warrantied for retreading.

Using a new cap/base tread compound, Continental says the tires deliver a 15% improvement in cut-and-chip performance and 12% expected increase in mileage versus the Conti HSR and Conti HDR predecessor products. The Conti HSR+ is also available with a matching retread, the ContiTread HSR 16/32” all-position retread.

In addition to the new 19.5-in. products, Continental is also making several drive tires, the HDL2 DL and HDL2 DL Eco Plus, available in a new size: 295/75R22.5. Continental says this allows fleets to spec the same size tire on both the steer and drive axle, simplifying casing management.