Continental Intensifies Climate Change Mitigation with Action Program

Continental says it is offering its customers the opportunity to achieve carbon neutrality along the entire value chain today with Net|Zero|Now. The aim of the program is to enable customers with sustainability goals to neutralize the currently remaining “carbon backpack” of their relevant business with Continental, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

Continental’s approach with its Net|Zero|Now immediate action program for climate change mitigation is based on recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change and relies on the principle of negative emissions and goes beyond conventional carbon offsetting, the company says. This means that no more emissions are generated for each product in the supply chain than are removed again from the atmosphere, for example through reforestation. On balance, net-zero is achieved and there is no additional burden on the climate.

Net|Zero|Now complements the reduction measures implemented by the company to date and sustainable innovations such as the Conti GreenConcept tire, which are designed to achieve carbon neutrality in line with the Paris climate agreement.