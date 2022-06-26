Connect with us

News

Continental Intensifies Climate Change Mitigation with Action Program

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Continental says it is offering its customers the opportunity to achieve carbon neutrality along the entire value chain today with Net|Zero|Now. The aim of the program is to enable customers with sustainability goals to neutralize the currently remaining “carbon backpack” of their relevant business with Continental, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental’s approach with its Net|Zero|Now immediate action program for climate change mitigation is based on recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change and relies on the principle of negative emissions and goes beyond conventional carbon offsetting, the company says. This means that no more emissions are generated for each product in the supply chain than are removed again from the atmosphere, for example through reforestation. On balance, net-zero is achieved and there is no additional burden on the climate.

Net|Zero|Now complements the reduction measures implemented by the company to date and sustainable innovations such as the Conti GreenConcept tire, which are designed to achieve carbon neutrality in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Advertisement

The focus of Net|Zero|Now is on Continental products and systems used in emission-free vehicles – from electric cars to hydrogen-powered buses and streetcars. Continental says it generated sales of almost €1 billion with emission-free mobility in the past fiscal year. The program means that for these vehicles, zero-emission mobility is already possible when it comes to the share of CO2 emissions attributable to Continental. Not only are they emission-free during their use, but the value chain relating to Continental is also carbon-neutral. Additionally, Net|Zero|Now is immediately available for the combustion-engine-vehicle and industrial business, helping companies meet the increasingly ambitious carbon neutrality targets on the market, the company says.

Advertisement

Continental says its sustainability ambition comprises four focus areas: carbon neutrality along Continental’s entire value chain, emission-free mobility and industry, a circular economy, and responsible value chains. Continental aims to fulfill its ambition by 2050 at the latest.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team

News: U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky Orders GAO Right to Repair Study

News: Leeds West Groups Purchases Oklahoma Property for Midas Location

News: Bridgestone Touts Sustainability, Indycar Commitments at Advanced Tire Production Center Grand Opening

Advertisement

on

Continental Intensifies Climate Change Mitigation with Action Program

on

Falken Scores Three Podiums at Amsoil Championship Off-Road Series

on

Nokian Tyres Invites Drivers To Submit Trail Maps to Win Tires

on

Yokohama to Celebrate Advan Tire at Pikes Peak 100th Anniversary
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires
Rod Bayless Epicor Predictive maintenance assistant Rod Bayless Epicor Predictive maintenance assistant

News

Epicor Partners with MicroStrategy on Predictive Maintenance
Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

TIA Urges Congressional Support with Right to Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine