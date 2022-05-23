Continental Tire Recalls Certain Motorcycle Tires

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC. is recalling certain TKC80, ContiGo!, K62, and LB Continental Motorcycle tires. Cracks longer than 3/16 in. may develop in the tread grooves, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.” Cracks in the tread can lead to tread separation, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA says.