Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Continental Tire Recalls Certain Motorcycle Tires

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC. is recalling certain TKC80, ContiGo!, K62, and LB Continental Motorcycle tires. Cracks longer than 3/16 in. may develop in the tread grooves, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.” Cracks in the tread can lead to tread separation, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental Tire will notify owners and replace the affected tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 6.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Marangoni Awarded at the Recircle Awards 2022

News: USTR Announces Four-Year Review Process of China 301 Tariffs

News: Sumitomo Recalls Almost 7,000 Sumitomo and Falken Tires

News: AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Will Address ADAS and Hiring

Advertisement

on

Continental Tire Recalls Certain Motorcycle Tires

on

The Tire Cologne 2022 is May 24-26

on

K&M Tire to Acquire Midtown Tire, Inc. in Rochester, NY

on

Titan Sponsors Outlaw Young Guns Program  
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

People

Hamaton Promotes Vice President of North American Subsidiary
Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop

News

Economic Indicators Influencing Auto Repair
Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang

News

Kenda Celebrates 60 Years Highlighting Technical Prowess in US
Connect
Tire Review Magazine