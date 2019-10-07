Continental Plant in Mexico Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

Continental’s power transmission products plant in Chihuahua, Mexico is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

Built in 1999, Planta Contitech Chihuahua manufactures power transmission belts for a wide range of applications including the agricultural, construction and white line (home appliances) industries, as well as the automotive aftermarket.

The history of the plant began in 1998, when the Chihuahua was selected to install a rubber product manufacturing plant. In January 1999, the construction of the industrial building began and in June of that same year, with a workforce of 120 employees, the first power transmission belt was manufactured.

Today, the plant has 400 employees, and has grown in production every year, Continental says.

To commemorate the anniversary, a celebration was held within the facilities of the plant where executives of Continental, authorities of the state and the municipality of Chihuahua were in attendance.