Continental Finds Spot on ‘Best Big Companies to Work For’ List

Fortune Magazine has named Continental one of the 18 Best Big Companies to Work For, and Continental is the only manufacturing company to make the list.

“At Continental, we’re committed to our employees and proud of the ideas they bring to work,” said Rick Ledsinger, senior vice president of human relations, Continental North America and Tire the Americas. “Their passion drives Continental forward and inspires us to continue to make our company an enjoyable, exciting and fulfilling place to work. From our co-pace program, to tuition reimbursement, Software Academy and our investment in diversifying and retooling our workforce, Continental is leading the way for technology employers.”

For consideration on Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For list, companies must employ at least 1,000 employees in the United States and at least 100,000 employees globally. To determine the list, research firm Great Place to Work surveys employees about working conditions and the ability to reach their full potential. In addition to these experiences, the process reviews workforce make-up, size and industry and regional standards to create the final list.

Continental employs more than 240,000 people in 60 countries.

