Continental Shows Construction Tire Solutions at ConExpo 2020

Continental will highlight complete solutions for the construction and other on/off-road industries at ConExpo on March 10-14.

New Truck Tire Products The event will serve as the public debut of Continental’s new generation-three construction truck tires for on/off-road or mixed use. The Conti HSC 3 steer/all-position, Conti HDC 3 drive and Conti HAC 3 all-position tires deliver high performance in mileage, durability, traction and retreadability, Continental says. All arrive from the factory pre-equipped with Continental tire sensors for digital monitoring of tire pressure and temperature and are covered by a six-year, three-retread warranty. Conti HSC 3, a heavy truck, steer/all-position, construction tire, delivers benefits over its predecessor, HSC1, including an estimated 11% mileage improvement, the company says. Built on Continental’s 3-G casing for reduced heat build-up and improved retreadability, the company says the tire features a wider tread platform to increase mileage. The off-road belt package delivers improved penetration resistance and new cap/base tread compounds deliver improvements in cut resistance to the belt during cut-and-chip testing, as well as reducing heat build-up, Continental adds.

The company says as intelligent tires, all three are ready for Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions to identify punctures and creeping air loss, helping avoid breakdowns in a time-critical industry. Conti HDC 3, a heavy truck, drive, construction tire, delivers significant benefits over the previous product, HDC1, with an estimated 15% improvement in life expectancy, the company says. Continental says the new tread pattern delivers excellent lateral traction throughout tire life and features a self-cleaning design to prevent stone drilling. The tire has a broad, even-pressure footprint for improved wear, traction and cut resistance. As an intelligent tire, it is equipped for Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions to help maximize traction through proper air pressure. Conti HAC 3, a heavy truck, all-position, construction tire, delivers significant benefits over its predecessor, HTC1, with new cap/base tread compounds for improved mileage and traction. Continental says the tire has a casing designed to resist irregular wear, a self-cleaning tread pattern and a four-belt package to resist impacts, bruises and penetrations. Equipped with tire sensors, it is ready for Continental’s digital solutions to help reduce heat build-up and irregular wear through proper air pressure, as well as measure casing temperature, the company says.

Continental Launches ‘Intelligent’ Tires as Part of Digital Solution for Fleets Earthmoving OTR and Specialty Tires Continental offers a lineup of earthmoving Off-The-Road (OTR) radial tires. This includes the EM-Master, RDT-Master and DumperMaster, which all come direct from the factory pre-equipped with Continental tire sensors. In addition to radial OTR tires, the TeleMaster, MPT81 and General Tire TE188 will be displayed. The TeleMaster is a solid OTR tire designed for telehandlers with a rugged tread pattern. The multi-purpose tire MPT81 is designed for mixed on and off-road use with a strong emphasis on tough conditions. General Tire, a brand of Continental, is launching a bias line of OTR tires in 2020. The General Tire TE188 will be displayed at ConExpo following its recent U.S. debut at the Tire Industry Association’s OTR Conference. The TE188 is a multipurpose earthmoving tire for use on ADTs, RDTs, loaders and scrapers. Its bi-directional pattern with massive bars provides gripping edges on soft and wet ground and the wide ground patch leads to even wear, good surface interaction and long service life, the company says. It comes in one E3 size (16.00-25) and seven E3/L3 sizes (ranging from 20.5-25 to 37.25-35). Digital Tire Monitoring Solutions ContiConnect Yard is ideal for fleets whose trucks, buses or off-the-road vehicles return to the terminal daily, the company says. The yard reader station, mounted in the fleet yard, collects data from all the tire sensors within range, an approximately 65-foot radius. “ContiConnect is an accessible solution for domiciled fleets, such as those used in construction and regional hauling,” says Carolina Wagner, Continental’s director of marketing for commercial vehicle tires in the Americas region. “We don’t charge by vehicle. The yard reader picks up all the tire sensors within range and delivers the data to the web portal. The portal sends text and email alerts if low pressure or high-temperature thresholds are breached, and the trigger levels can be set by each fleet. This allows the maintenance manager to confirm proper tire pressure before vehicles leave the fleet yard, and as soon as they return. It’s a simple way to maintain control of your tire program.”

