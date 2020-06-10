Cooper Unveils Roadmaster Tires for Vans, Delivery Trucks

Cooper Tire ’s Roadmaster brand has bolstered its presence in the “final mile,” pick-up and delivery, and emergency vehicle tire segment with the introduction of two new tires.

The Roadmaster RM257 drive and Roadmaster RM170+ steer, both 19.5-inch tires, will soon be available for order through Roadmaster dealers.

The Roadmaster RM257 tire, with 18/32nds of tread depth on the 225 size, and 19/32nds on the 245 size, is a new drive tire that the company says features aggressive tread and a three-peak mountain snowflake certification. To receive the certification, the tire must have 25 percent better acceleration over the reference tire in winter conditions. The Roadmaster RM257 tire doubled that, Cooper says.

The Roadmaster RM257 tire is an open-shoulder tire with three tread blocks in the center. The tire’s 3D siping allows for better grip in wet weather conditions, while staggered shoulder pockets and chevron grooves provide excellent bite and performance in snow and mud conditions, Cooper says. Lateral tie bars help stabilize the tread blocks to enhance even wear and promote better handling. A new compound formula helps the tire resist cutting and chipping, the company adds.

The Roadmaster RM257 tire comes in size 225/70R with load range F and G, and 245/70R with load range G and H.

The Roadmaster RM170+ tire builds upon the tread design of its predecessor, the RM170 steer tire. Cooper says the “plus” designation means an even more durable tire that offers improved handling and wear through enhanced compounding. It will give those operating smaller trucks, vans and emergency vehicles more miles to removal while providing a softer ride, Cooper says.