Michelin Releases Agilis HD Z as New Urban and Regional Tire

Michelin North America has released the Michelin Agilis HD Z 19.5 in two sizes to offer fleets with light and medium-duty vehicles durable, long-lasting tires optimized for the stresses of urban and regional environments. The Agilis HD Z 19.5-in. tires will replace the Michelin XZE in two current sizes (225/70R19.5 LRG and 245/70R19.5 LRH) in October. According to Michelin, the Agilis Hd z 19.5 tire delivers the same performance as the Michelin XZE tire with improved rolling resistance.

“Urban and regional drivers rely heavily on their tires for performance. Having vehicles down can cost owners and fleet managers thousands of dollars a day in lost deliveries,” says Jaye Young, B2B on-road marketing director for Michelin North America. “The new Michelin Agilis HD Z 19.5 tire is the natural evolution of our already best-selling Michelin XZE brand, offering 34% more miles, better-wet grip, and lower rolling resistance than the leading competitors. This makes the Agilis HD Z tire a tremendous investment for owners and managers looking to get the most out of their tires and maximize their investment.”

The features of the tire include:

• Groove-bottom protectors to help deliver additional defense against stone drilling;

• Variable-pitch groove walls to help prevent stones from lodging in the tread, to extend casing life and improve retreadability;

• Full-width protector ply to help protect the working plies from bruising and penetrations, lowering downtime.;

• Curb guards to provide sidewall and shoulder protection.