Connect with us

News

New President of Continental North America Appointed

on

Robert (Bob) Lee will take over as the new president of Continental North America.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

He succeeds Jeff Klei, who will retire after serving more than 30 years in the industry. Lee will be responsible for leading customer, governmental and other external relationships across the region.

Robert-Lee-Continental
Jeff Klei (left) retires after more than 30 years at Continental. Robert (Bob) Lee (right) will succeed him as president of Continental North America.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside Jeff for all these years. His expertise has been invaluable to our growth. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him and we all want to congratulate him on a wonderful career,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental North America. “Bob has exhibited exceptional leadership and innovative thinking throughout his career. We’re excited to see how he can help us build an even better future.”

Lee first joined Continental in 2014 as the president and CEO of Continental Automotive Korea, where he led overall operations in the country. Lee is a veteran of the industry with a proven record of success. Prior to joining Continental, he held various executive leadership positions in the automotive and technology industry. Among those, he served as the president and CEO of SK Continental E-motion, a joint venture global automotive battery system company formed by Continental and SK Innovation.

Advertisement

Salman added that it is a well-deserved retirement for Klei, who has been with Continental for more than 30 years, including nearly 12 years as the president of Continental North America.

Klei began his career with ITT Automotive in 1989. He joined Continental Teves as the head of Sales and Marketing, North America when Continental acquired ITT Automotive’s Brake and Chassis unit in 1998. He was appointed as the president of Continental North America in 2008. During his time in the position, he also retained responsibilities as the vice president of sales, General Motors Worldwide.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

New President of Continental North America Appointed

on

How to Prove You're 'Essential' Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

on

Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

on

Pirelli Nixes 2021 Calendar, Donates 100K Euro for COVID-19
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect