New President of Continental North America Appointed

He succeeds Jeff Klei, who will retire after serving more than 30 years in the industry. Lee will be responsible for leading customer, governmental and other external relationships across the region.

Jeff Klei (left) retires after more than 30 years at Continental. Robert (Bob) Lee (right) will succeed him as president of Continental North America.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside Jeff for all these years. His expertise has been invaluable to our growth. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him and we all want to congratulate him on a wonderful career,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental North America. “Bob has exhibited exceptional leadership and innovative thinking throughout his career. We’re excited to see how he can help us build an even better future.”

Lee first joined Continental in 2014 as the president and CEO of Continental Automotive Korea, where he led overall operations in the country. Lee is a veteran of the industry with a proven record of success. Prior to joining Continental, he held various executive leadership positions in the automotive and technology industry. Among those, he served as the president and CEO of SK Continental E-motion, a joint venture global automotive battery system company formed by Continental and SK Innovation.