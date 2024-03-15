CMA, DoubleCoin to showcase FR610 long haul steer tires at MATS

CMA and Double Coin will participate at this year’s Mid-America Trucking Show, from March 21-23 in Louisville, KY. Double Coin said it will showcase tires, including the FR610, the latest SmartWay Verified long haul steer tire in its lineup.

“We recognize the independent operator as an important part of Double Coin’s customer base,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin said. “Our presence at MATS reaffirms our unwavering dedication to serving this market segment, ensuring innovation, quality and utmost customer satisfaction.”

Personnel will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment in booth #11140.