 CMA, DoubleCoin to showcase FR610 long haul steer tires at MATS

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

CMA, DoubleCoin to showcase FR610 long haul steer tires at MATS

Personnel will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment in booth #11140.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
CMA-FR610-tire

CMA and Double Coin will participate at this year’s Mid-America Trucking Show, from March 21-23 in Louisville, KY. Double Coin said it will showcase tires, including the FR610, the latest SmartWay Verified long haul steer tire in its lineup.

Related Articles

“We recognize the independent operator as an important part of Double Coin’s customer base,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin said. “Our presence at MATS reaffirms our unwavering dedication to serving this market segment, ensuring innovation, quality and utmost customer satisfaction.”

Personnel will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment in booth #11140.

You May Also Like

McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
People

McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400

McCarthy Tire Service promoted Ann Sadusky to vice president of human resources. Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October of 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time. Sadusky has also assumed the full responsibility of being the lead and point person responsible for its health insurance program as well as its workers compensation program. Under her leadership, McCarthy said its HR team expanded to include recruiting, assistance with DOT and driver compliance and have provided hands on assistance to many teammates.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone to supply 15 Daytona 200 riders with BattlAx tires

Among the 15 riders, three riders from YART Yamaha, the winners of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, will join Bridgestone’s team.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Daytona 200
General Tire reveals spring promotion for G-Max, AltiMax tires

Starting March 1-April 30, with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires, customers will receive up to $70.

By Christian Hinton
GeneralTire-GMax-AS07-2.0-1400
SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman
GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Barry-Guildford

Other Posts

Goodyear reveals 40th Goodyear Highway Hero winners

Timothy VanNostrand of Northville, NY and Elijah Ramos of Victorville, CA won the honor and received awards from Goodyear for their actions.

By Christian Hinton
highway-hero-t-vannostrand
Atturo launches ‘Atturo is the Answer’ TV commercial campaign

The campaign introduces the character Atturo Andy, a tire salesperson whose expertise in Atturo’s lineup makes him the go-to for tire advice.

By Christian Hinton
ATTURO-ANDY
Roger’s Tire Service focuses on customer service and community relationships

Roger’s Tire Service does things a bit differently. Your first hint: the business performs daily operations out of a barn.

By Christian Hinton
K&M-Rogers-Tire-Staff-1400
Toyo Tire reports $3.6B in 2023 net sales

Toyo increased net sales by 11.2%, operating income by 74.6% and ordinary income by 68.6% over 2022.

By Christian Hinton
TOYO SEMA 3