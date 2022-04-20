ZC Rubber’s New Truck Tires Verified by SmartWay

ZC Rubber ’s Arisun AT552 and Westlake AZ599 have been verified by the U.S EPA’s SmartWay program as low rolling resistance tires that deliver fuel savings and environmental benefits for fleet customers. ZC Rubber says both tires were developed specifically for the North American market.

The Arisun AT552 is a trailer tire designed for intermodal chassis. It offers a variety of features that fleets are looking for fuel efficiency and cost-per-mile performance. ZC Rubber says the tire also has an updated tread design for more handling against wet traction.

ZC Rubber says the Westlake AZ599 is a steer/trailer tire built with ZC Rubber’s latest PSCT technology. ZC Rubber says the tread pattern features four wide tread grooves and multiple siping for water drainage and traction in both dry and wet conditions.