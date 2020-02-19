Double Coin Tires/CMA Adds Two New Warehouses on West Coast

Click Here to Read More

With these two warehouses, the company’s total west coast square footage is approximately 338,000 square feet, the company says. The two warehouses added 225,000 units to Double Coin’s capacity. The total inventory is estimated at 90% for (TBR) and 10% for OTR/Individual tires. The warehouse square footage for the east coast located in Memphis, Tennessee, remains at 160,000 square feet.

“We forecast Double Coin’s TBR and OTR/IND unit capacity will increase by 50% this year. There are also plans to add more warehousing sometime in 2021. In addition, our state-of-the-art Thailand manufacturing facility has not been impacted by the coronavirus in China and is currently doing a great job meeting the demands of our North American market. Our top concern remains the welfare and safety of our Double Coin family in the affected areas of China,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for CMA/Double Coin.

The company has a total of seven warehouses within North & Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada; Querètaro, Mexico; and San José, Costa Rica.