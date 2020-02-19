Connect with us

News

Double Coin Tires/CMA Adds Two New Warehouses on West Coast

David Sickels

on

Double Coin and CMA added two new warehouses located in Rancho Cucamonga and Riverside, California.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With these two warehouses, the company’s total west coast square footage is approximately 338,000 square feet, the company says. The two warehouses added 225,000 units to Double Coin’s capacity. The total inventory is estimated at 90% for (TBR) and 10% for OTR/Individual tires. The warehouse square footage for the east coast located in Memphis, Tennessee, remains at 160,000 square feet.

“We forecast Double Coin’s TBR and OTR/IND unit capacity will increase by 50% this year. There are also plans to add more warehousing sometime in 2021. In addition, our state-of-the-art Thailand manufacturing facility has not been impacted by the coronavirus in China and is currently doing a great job meeting the demands of our North American market. Our top concern remains the welfare and safety of our Double Coin family in the affected areas of China,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for CMA/Double Coin.

The company has a total of seven warehouses within North & Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada; Querètaro, Mexico; and San José, Costa Rica.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Double Coin Tires/CMA Adds Two New Warehouses on West Coast

on

Hankook Tire Focuses on Growth at Annual Partner's Day

on

California Tire Dealers Host Annual Luncheon

on

TBC Brands to Exhibit Sumitomo Truck Tires at 2020 TMC Meeting
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect