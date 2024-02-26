 Chapel Hill Tire partners with NCTAP on early automotive education

Chapel Hill Tire partners with NCTAP on early automotive education

The partnership provides training and education to high school students through an apprenticeship program.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire partnered with the North Carolina Triangle Apprenticeship Program (NCTAP), an initiative designed to nurture the next generation of skilled workers in the automotive industry. The company said this partnership is a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and practical experience for aspiring professionals in this field.

The NCTAP program, which starts from the 11th or 12th grade, spans four years and combines academic learning with hands-on training, the organization says. Participants will not only work towards an associate degree at a local community college, but will also gain paid on-the-job experience at Chapel Hill Tire’s facilities. This approach ensures that students acquire a well-rounded education, blending theoretical knowledge with real-world application, Chapel Hill Tire said.

“We are thrilled to be a part of NCTAP’s vision of shaping the future workforce. At Chapel Hill Tire, we believe in the power of education and practical experience,” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire said. “This program is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to nurturing young talent and preparing them for successful careers in the automotive industry.”

The NCTAP Facility Tours, which took place at Chapel Hill Tire’s Apex location (1101 Old Raleigh Rd, Apex, NC 27502), hosted over 20 students across three weekends of open house tours, bringing in students and parents to learn more about NC apprenticeships, an overview of what Chapel Hill Tire has to offer, a tour of its facilities and provided the students with a hands-on activity.

