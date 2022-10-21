Chapel Hill Tire Opens New Location in Cary, NC

Chapel Hill Tire has opened a new location in Cary, North Carolina. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.

“Bull Tire and Service will be the eighth automotive center that Chapel Hill Tire has acquired,” said Marc Pons, company president and co-owner. “We are going to try and retain as much of the staff as possible. We’ve got a great reputation for retaining staff in our previous acquisitions, and we intend to do the same here.”

Originally specializing in tires, Chapel Hill Tire expanded its offerings throughout the past three decades, now offering a comprehensive suite of car care services. Just recently, the company added a car wash and detailing service, so clients waiting on another service can receive a clean car. Chapel Hill says another new feature is a free pick-up and delivery service, wherein customers who are too busy to drive can have their cars picked up, serviced, and returned by a company representative.