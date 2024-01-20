 Chapel Hill Tire gives back through 12 Days of Kindness promotion

Chapel Hill Tire gives back through 12 Days of Kindness promotion

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Chapel Hill Tire recently concluded its 12 Days of Kindness promotion, bringing car care to 12 individuals in the Triangle community who each received up to $1,000 in free car care services. The 12 Days of Kindness giveaway, which began with a call for nominations in early November, sought to identify local people who consistently put others before themselves, Chapel Hill said.

From Dec. 11-22, Chapel Hill Tire announced one recipient daily on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and a dedicated website.

“We believe in the power of kindness and community,” Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “The success of the 12 Days of Kindness campaign is not just about car care; it’s a testament to the spirit of giving and the strength of our community.”

