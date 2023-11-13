Triangle Business Journal Awards Chapel Hill Tire - Tire Review Magazine

Chapel Hill Tire announced its inclusion in the Triangle Business Journal’s “Fast 50,” honoring the 50 fastest-growing businesses in the Triangle area. For its annual Fast 50 awards, Triangle Business Journal highlights the most dynamic companies in the Triangle, it said.

“We are honored to be named one of the Triangle Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award winners. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are continuously striving for excellence,” Marc Pons, owner of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “For 70 years, we have proudly served the Triangle community and look forward to continuing to grow our business in the years to come.”

The complete rankings will be revealed during the Fast 50 Awards event at the Pavilion at The Angus Barn in Raleigh on Nov. 8. Subscribers to the Triangle Business Journal will be able to read profiles of the honorees, including Chapel Hill Tire, in a Fast 50 special section of the journal’s Nov. 10 edition.