Ceat Specialty Tires Announces Multiple Rodeo Sponsorships

Ceat Specialty Tires is increasing its support of the rodeo, marking the company’s fourth year of sponsoring rodeo organizations and events across America.

The company will again be the official Ag tire of the WCRA (World Champion Rodeo Alliance), WRWC (Women’s Rodeo World Championship) and the NHSRA (National High School Rodeo Association and the National Junior High Rodeo Association). The sponsorships include brand exposure on TV and social media, as well as branding at rodeo competitions.

In addition, Ceat Specialty Tires announced it is the title sponsor of a new division youth circuit in the WCRA called the World Championship Junior Rodeo. The sponsorship, which includes arena signage, event activities, athlete initiatives and social media exposure, is an extension of the company’s ongoing sponsorships of individual rodeo youth competitors. Sponsorship of the University of Kentucky rodeo team was also added this year.