CEAT Specialty Tires Increases AG Radial Production

CEAT Specialty Tires increased its agricultural radial tires production capacity by 50% this year to meet the growing demand for its agricultural tires in North America and around the globe. Further, the company plans to increase its production capacity for ag radials to 160 tons per day in two years.

“We’ve invested in world-class manufacturing technologies and the best talent to design CEAT ag tires,” said CEAT Specialty Chief Executive Amit Tolani. “So, it is very gratifying to see the strong demand for our products since entering the North American market five years ago.”

In addition to market share growth in the ag tire aftermarket, CEAT Specialty Tires is making significant inroads supplying heavy equipment manufacturers, most notably AGCO, CNH, John Deere and JCB machines, the company says. Tolani said CEAT is working to gain OE fitments for the North American market.

“CEAT is in a good position in North America with farmers dealing with high input costs but still requiring the latest ag tire technologies,” Tolani said. “We can provide farmers technologies such as VF and IF tires at accessible prices to allow them to lower their overall farm operating costs.”