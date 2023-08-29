 Ceat Unveils Ag Tire Line Expansion at Farm Progress Show 2023

The company said its new tire was designed with input from dealers and OEM partners, offering features fit for farmers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT-FLOATMAX-CARGO-Plus

Ceat Specialty unveiled its latest tire for agri tanks and trailers, FloatMax Cargo Plus, at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, IL.

The company said its new tire was designed with input from dealers and OEM partners, offering high traction, stubble puncture protection, uniform pressure distribution and minimal soil or crop damage. Available initially in size 28LR26, more sizes and a VF variant are planned for release toward the end of the year. Ceat Specialty also presented its largest Ag tire, IF850/75 R 42 TorqueMax, designed specifically for an OE fitment to be announced soon.

“We are celebrating five years now in North America and could not be more pleased with the acceptance of our products by farmers and ranchers here,” CEAT Specialty Chief Executive Amit Tolani said.

Apart from that, the CEAT Specialty booth (#311, Southeast Quadrant) will feature several of CEAT Specialty’s popular Ag tire products, including the Spraymax for self-propelled sprayers and Yieldmax for combine/harvesters. It will sport a western theme to tout the company’s sponsorships of rodeo associations and events across North America.

