Petes Tire Service California Tire Dealers ASsocation

News

California Tire Dealers Host Annual Luncheon

Pete’s Road Service was recognized for its 50-year association membership with a commemorative certificate.

Tire Review Staff

on

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) hosted its annual CTDA/1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon on Jan. 29 where it honored members and provided educational opportunities for dealers.

Pete’s Road Service, headquartered in Fullerton, California, was recognized for its 50-year association membership with a 50-year commemorative certificate. Third-generation owner Kyle Fletcher, the grandson of founder Pete Fletcher, accepted the certificate on behalf of the dealership.

“I remember Pete and Glen Fletcher attending meetings back in the 70s, and it’s great that Kyle is here continuing the family tradition of CTDA support!” said CTDA President and luncheon host Billy Eordekian of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels.

Eordekian said the California Tire Dealers Association will be honoring long-time members throughout 2020.

During the annual luncheon, Dan Nothdurft, vice president of the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and president of Tires Tires Tires in Sioux City, Iowa and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, updated CTDA members TIA and industry training opportunities. Gavin Knapp, SEMA director of market research, spoke about how CTDA members can use SEMA data to inform their business decisions.

Dan Nothdurft TIA Tires Tires Tires
Dan Nothdurft, president of Tires Tires Tires and vice president of TIA, speaks at the California Tire Dealers Association annual luncheon.
Gavin Knapp SEMA Market Research CTDA
Gavin Knapp, director of market research for SEMA, addresses attendees at the California Tire Dealers Association annual luncheon.

Eordekian also recognized “godfathers of our [tire] industry” in California including Tony Guldalian of Grand Prix Tire and Automotive; Jack Phillips of Commercial Tire; Kenny Kevorkian, retired from United Vulcanizing; and Jay Goldberg, retired from Globe Tire.

Luncheon sponsors included Federated Insurance (Diamond), Yokohama, West Creek Financial, Advance Professional (Gold), along with Turbo Wholesale Tire, Myers Tire Supply, Service Capital, Penn Tire, National Tire Wholesale, Fury Off-Road, and Tires Warehouse (Silver).

California Tire dealers association 2020 luncheon
Back Row: CTDA President Billy Eordekian of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels; TIA VP Dan Nothdurft of Tires Tires Tires; Master of Ceremonies Chris Barry of ITDG. Front Row: Scott Krynsky of Advance Professional; Jim Sorum of Yokohama Tire Corp.; Gavin Knapp, SEMA Director of Market Research; and Josh Borgstrom of West Creek Financial
Ali Becerra of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels (far left); Ethan Grant of Myers Tire Supply; Kirk Papazian and Eric Rivera, also a CTDA Board Member, of Tires Warehouse; and CTDA Board Member Bill Fuqua of Turbo Tires Wholesale.

In this article:
