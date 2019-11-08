Fury Off-Road Tires Debuts New UTV Tire at SEMA 2019

Fury Off-Road Tires launched the new Country Hunter UTV, designed for recreational off-road vehicles, at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The Country Hunter UTV features a tread compound specially formulated to be chunk and tear-resistant, as well as an eight-ply design that offers puncture-resistant sidewalls and durable belts for driving control, Fury Off-Road says.

Click here for full coverage of the 2019 SEMA Show

The tire is suitable for off-road handling while offering on-road comfort and grip in wet conditions, the company says. It is currently available in the following sizes: 28×10.00×15, 31×10.00×15 and 34×10,00×15.