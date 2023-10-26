BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

BYD is equipping its Seal compact EV with Continental’s EcoContact 6 Q tires in the 19-inch size factory fitment. The company said the tires are designed for energy-saving and noise-optimized driving, especially benefitting electric vehicles. The manufacturer said a special rubber compound minimizes energy absorption while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance has been developed for the EcoContact 6 Q.

Continental said its developers have also improved the tire tread, helping to reduce rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the tire offers grip on dry and wet roads and cornering stability even at high speeds.