 Continental, DeepDrive Partner on EV Core Technologies

Continental and DeepDrive will develop a combined unit comprised of drive and brake components for mounting to the vehicle wheel.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental announced it entered a strategic partnership with Munich-based high-tech company DeepDrive to develop core technologies for electric vehicles. Both companies will jointly develop a combined unit comprising drive and brake components for mounting directly on the vehicle wheel.

DeepDrive is a specialist in the development of efficient electric motors, with many years of experience in large-scale automobile production, the company said. Continental, in turn, said it contributes its technological know-how in brake systems and its expertise in the industrialization of innovative technologies.

“With DeepDrive, we have gained a strong partner with whom we can jointly and sustainably advance the market penetration of electric mobility,” said Matthias Matic, head of Continental’s safety and motion business area. “The electric motors developed by DeepDrive extend the range of electric vehicles. They are lighter, more economical, and more resource efficient. Combining all that with our efficient, high-performance brake technology to produce a new, compact unit is a decisive contribution to the success of electric mobility.”

Both companies said they see great potential in collaboration as the electrification of vehicles makes it possible in the future to place all chassis functions, including the drive, directly on the wheel.

“In order to best implement the different requirements of electric vehicles, such as maximize the range while minimizing installation space and simultaneous modularity, comprehensive optimization at vehicle level is necessary. The optimal coordination of brake and drive system makes a decisive contribution here. The integration of both elements in one unit enables a particularly high level of efficiency in the drive and when braking. Moreover, integrated components reduce complexity through modularization and facilitate the manufacturing process,” the companies said in a joint statement.

