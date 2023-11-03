 Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
donation-stock

Bridgestone has announced a donation of $100,000 to the TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports students’ technical education and careers in the automotive industry. Funds donated from Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, and the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund will provide scholarships and grants for students pursuing careers as automotive technicians and supply resources for those seeking jobs post-graduation.

Related Articles

According to TechForce’s 2022 Technician Supply & Demand Report, demand for new technicians has nearly doubled since 2020 with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing five open jobs to every one new technician graduate. In 2015, Bridgestone and the TechForce Foundation began a relationship to develop solutions to strengthen the pipeline of automotive technicians into the workforce and bring awareness to career opportunities within the industry, Bridgestone said. Since then, Bridgestone has donated more than $450,000 to the TechForce Foundation to help meet the growing skilled labor shortage and provide more opportunities for career advancement in the automotive industry.

Bridgestone executives also serve on the TechForce Foundation board of directors and national leadership cabinet.

You May Also Like

AAPEX-x-MEYLE
SEMA-2023
SEMA-TIA-Awards
Bartec TPMS SEMA
News

Nokian Tyres Partners with Finnish Ski Association

Nokian tires partners with Finnish Ski Association, backing national teams and events in Finland through 2025.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Finnish+Ski+Association

Nokian Tyres has entered into a partnership with the Finnish Ski Association. Nokian said this partnership includes it becoming the main partner of the Cross-Country Ski Team Finland as well as the junior Cross-Country Ski Team Finland for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. The company will also be the official partner of the Ruka Nordic and Lahti Ski Games World Cup events in Finland.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline’s Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform aids forecasting, recall alerts, tire wear comparison and driver performance assessment.

By David Sickels
Anyline-SEMA
Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Hunter’s TCX51M tire changer is on display in the South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Falken Expands Wildpeak Tire Availability for 2024 Toyota Sequoia

Falken’s Wildpeak A/T3WA tire is now offered in a 265/60R20 size fitment for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD off-road model.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Wildpeak-1400
Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

The N-BOX mini-vehicle launched in Japan with Yokohama’s BluEarth AE-01 as original equipment.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Intended Use is Key to Understanding the Mud-Terrain Tire Market

The rise in popularity of utilizing vehicles to camp or explore more challenging terrains has propelled this segment forward.

By Denise Koeth
Yokohama-Geolandar-MT-G003-action5-1400
Tarsus Group Cancels 2023 Tyrexpo Show

Tarsus said the event is “no longer financially viable” following the recently introduced legislation of anti-dumping laws by the Mexican government.

By Christian Hinton
Centro-Banamex
CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

To compete for the award, organizations had to achieve five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Schaeffler Showcases Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX

Schaeffler is exhibiting engine and chassis technologies, alongside electric mobility solutions and thought leadership at AAPEX.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023