Bridgestone Suspends Tire Exports, Manufacturing in Russia

Bridgestone Corp. announced it is suspending production of passenger car tires at its manufacturing facility in Ulyanovsk, Russia, and is suspending tire exports to Russia this week due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“The Bridgestone group is deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Ukraine, and hopes for the restoration of peace and safety as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement issued Monday. “The Group has been monitoring the situation by utilizing the group’s global network, placing priority on ensuring the safety and peace of mind of its employees, families and related people.”

Bridgestone said will also relocate its 10 sales and corporate employees in Russia to Japan. The company is also donating $2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Globally, it intends to donate $500 million ($4.2 million) to help Ukrainian refugees, and its European group employees have been volunteering to collect food and medicine and assist refugees as they enter other European countries.