Bridgestone Invests in Tire Technology Company Tyrata

Bridgestone says it made a minority investment in tire sensor and data management company Tyrata , Inc. (Tyrata). Tyrata collects tire wear data and provides actionable, cloud-based analytics. Bridgestone says this investment accelerates its efforts to deploy advanced mobility solutions that improve fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Bridgestone says Tyrata IntelliTread technology replaces manual yard-checks with an easy-to-install drive-over system that features weather- and dirt-resistant sensors for more consistent and accurate tire tread depth measurements. The system also has the ability to detect irregular wear patterns for fleets to optimize the life of each tire ultimately lowering operating costs and ensuring safer operations.

Bridgestone says it will leverage data and insights provided by the IntelliTread Tyrata.io platform to help fleets maximize the service life of all tire assets, reduce tire-related downtime and promote sustainable tire performance best practices.