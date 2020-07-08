Connect with us

Bridgestone Recalls Certain Mobile Crane Tires

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC (BATO) is recalling certain V-Steel Snow Wedge tires, size 385/95R25, and V-Steel Highway Service tires, size 445/95R25, designed for use on mobile cranes.

The affected tires do not include the DOT symbol, tire identification number, maximum speed, maximum load and corresponding inflation pressure, and ply number/composition markings on the tire sidewall. The tires do contain alpha-numeric sidewall markings for both the load index and speed rating, however, these markings are not displayed in the required format. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires, Other than Passenger Cars.”

BATO will notify owners, and dealers will replace the subject tires with a comparable Bridgestone brand or other suitable replacement, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin Aug. 14. Owners may contact BATO customer service at 1-800-847-3272.

