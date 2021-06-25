Bridgestone Partners with Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal

For National Tire Safety Week (June 28 – July 4), Bridgestone Americas is reminding drivers that checking and maintaining their tires will keep them safer on the road this summer.

A recent Bridgestone survey of U.S. drivers revealed more than half of Americans plan to travel exclusively by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations, while nearly one-third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car.

This upcoming National Tire Safety Week, Bridgestone is partnering with veteran Indy car driver Graham Rahal to underscore the important role tires play in driving safety. The company says Rahal will be the face of an omnichannel consumer education campaign designed to inspire everyday drivers to care for their tires with the same attention and precision as Rahal and his crew. A six-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series, Rahal knows tire performance starts with proper maintenance and is critical to confidently controlling a vehicle while driving on the edge, Bridgestone says.