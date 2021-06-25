Bridgestone Partners with Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal

For National Tire Safety Week (June 28 – July 4), Bridgestone Americas is reminding drivers that checking and maintaining their tires will keep them safer on the road this summer.
A recent Bridgestone survey of U.S. drivers revealed more than half of Americans plan to travel exclusively by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations, while nearly one-third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car.
This upcoming National Tire Safety Week, Bridgestone is partnering with veteran Indy car driver Graham Rahal to underscore the important role tires play in driving safety. The company says Rahal will be the face of an omnichannel consumer education campaign designed to inspire everyday drivers to care for their tires with the same attention and precision as Rahal and his crew. A six-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series, Rahal knows tire performance starts with proper maintenance and is critical to confidently controlling a vehicle while driving on the edge, Bridgestone says.
Bridgestone reminds drivers that tire safety is as simple as three words – inflate, rotate and evaluate – and a few easy steps:
- Inflate – Tire pressure should be checked monthly, as well as before long trips or when carrying an extra load, using a tire pressure gauge. Proper tire inflation pressure helps maximize vehicle performance, avoid irregular tire wear, and extend tire life. Drivers can find the correct tire inflation information for their vehicle in the vehicle owner’s manual or on the tire information placard located in the driver side door panel.
- Rotate – Routine tire rotation helps prevent uneven tire wear and maximizes tire tread life. Tires should be rotated and balanced according to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations or every 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Visit an authorized Bridgestone dealer or company-owned retail location for support with tire rotation needs.
- Evaluate – Drivers should check tread depth to make sure their tires have enough tread to grip the road. All it takes to check tread depth is a penny. Turn the penny upside down and dip it into the tread. If Lincoln’s head is fully visible, it’s time for new tires.
Bridgestone is also reminding truck drivers and fleet operators to be proactive in their tire management and maintenance this National Tire Safety Week. Key tire safety tips for commercial trucking include:
- Do not exceed a tire’s maximum recommended speed, which may be lower than the posted speed limits.
- Select the right tire for the job, considering the proper tire size, load-carrying capacity, speed capability, and service type.
- Set and maintain proper cold inflation pressures.
- Inspect tires frequently for damage such as cuts, cracks, bulges, penetrations, and insufficient tread depth.
- Monitor tire temperatures using a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), if available