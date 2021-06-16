Connect with us
Kodiak-Hero

News

Bridgestone Invests in Kodiak Robotics Autonomous Trucking

The partnership will allow Bridgestone to integrate its smart-sensing tire technologies and fleet solutions into Kodiak’s level 4 autonomous trucks.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas announced it has made a minority investment in Kodiak Robotics, a U.S.-based self-driving trucking company. According to the company, the partnership will allow Bridgestone to integrate its smart-sensing tire technologies and fleet solutions into Kodiak’s level 4 autonomous trucks. The companies will also pilot future autonomous and smart tire technologies to further enhance vehicle intelligence and advance toward a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility future, Bridgestone says.

Advertisement

“Automated vehicles offer a number of benefits to commercial fleet customers and society, including safer roads with fewer unexpected incidents, and upwards of 20% savings in fuel and efficiency,” said Paolo Ferrari, global chief solutions officer, Bridgestone Corporation, and president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas. “Advancements in tire-centric technologies are critical to unlocking greater innovation in mobility, while also delivering significant sustainability benefits. This investment will enable Bridgestone and Kodiak to work together to co-develop advanced mobility solutions with speed and precision that will revolutionize commercial trucking.”

According to the company, Kodiak moves freight autonomously for its customers using its fleet of level 4 self-driving long-haul trucks in the state of Texas with a safety driver on board. With plans to deploy driverless trucks in the next few years, full vehicle intelligence is a major key to unlocking safe, efficient and sustainable autonomy for Kodiak and its customers, the company says.

Advertisement

Bridgestone says its suite of cloud-based technologies leverage connected vehicle data to help predict tire health and maintenance, as well as optimize tire lifespan. Additionally, Bridgestone says its vehicle platform technologies provide tire intelligence to vehicle safety and autonomous systems to tune their performance and drive safer outcomes. The company says that together, Kodiak and Bridgestone will be able to link vehicle-based and smart-sensing tire technologies to improve vehicle safety, fleet efficiency, and the next generation of autonomous trucking solutions.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Giti Tire Increases Freight Surcharges

News: Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

News: Nexen Tire Reveals New Brand Identity

News: Alligator sens.it RS TPMS Covers Porsche Taycan

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Invests in Kodiak Robotics Autonomous Trucking

on

Goodyear Launches SightLine, an Intelligent Solution For Last-Mile Delivery

on

Sun Auto Service Expands With Four Texas Locations

on

Toyo Tire to Increase Pricing By Aug. 1
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine