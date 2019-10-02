News/Bridgestone
October 2, 2019

Bridgestone, Nashville Predators Extend Arena Naming Rights Through 2030

Bridgestone_Americas_Arena

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) and the Nashville Predators will extend their naming rights agreement for Bridgestone Arena through 2030.

The agreement adds five more years to the partnership that began in March 2010 between the tire and rubber company and the Nashville sports and entertainment venue.

The announcement comes less than two years after the deal’s previous extension, which was finalized in December 2017 to carry the partnership through 2025.

Bridgestone and the Predators celebrated the new extension as part of the team’s annual season-opening Preds Fest at the arena.

