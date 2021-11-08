Connect with us

Bridgestone, Arrival partner on Global Service Network Program

Together these partners will help form the Arrival Service Network, with more than 21,000 workshops and 60,000 mobile service units.
David Sickels

Arrival has announced a Service Network Program that will use the company’s digital service platform to train and certify any technician to service its vehicles. The service platform uses the data from Arrival’s vehicles and proprietary algorithms to enable existing service providers to repair and maintain its electric vans and buses. This will utilize existing networks of technicians and workshops.

Arrival has established four initial partners in the U.S.: Amerit Fleet Solutions, Bridgestone Retail Operations, NAPA Auto Parts and Valvoline. The four initial partners in the EU are ARC Europe Group, Kwik Fit, Rivus Fleet Solutions and ZF.

Powered by Arrival’s Service Platform, partners will have access to repair and maintenance documentation, in-person and online training, predictive and automated diagnostics, and the distribution of spare parts.

