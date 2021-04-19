Connect with us
Bridgestone-Shimonoseki-Plant

News

Bridgestone Investing in Japanese OTR Tire Plant

Bridgestone says the new equipment will enhance the company’s production system in terms of safety, disaster preparedness, eco-friendliness, quality and productivity.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Corporation is investing ￥10.2 billion (approx. $94.3 million) to install new equipment for certain facilities at its Shimonoseki, Japan plant, the company’s flagship production base for tires made for mining and construction vehicles (OTR tires).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Installation of the equipment is set to begin in 2022 and be completed by the end of 2025, the company says. Bridgestone says the new equipment will enhance the company’s production system in terms of safety, disaster preparedness, eco-friendliness, quality and productivity.

The equipment will be installed together with new infrastructure that will further contribute to the group’s implementation of its “Sustainability Business Framework” roadmap, Bridgestone says, which entails linking its initiatives for recycling resources and contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society with its business model.

Specifically, solar power generation equipment will be installed to increase the portion of the Shimonoseki plant’s electricity generated from renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions and environmental impacts. In addition, a water purification system will be introduced to convert industrial water used in tire production into drinkable water in order to reduce the impacts on the surrounding environment through the efficient use of water resources.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Alligator Sens.it TPMS Now Covers GM Trailer TPMS Option

News: Keter Tire USA Announces NeoTerra Line Expansion

News: TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In

News: Cooper Tire, Alice Cooper to Host Garage Band Contest

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Investing in Japanese OTR Tire Plant

on

Hennessy Industries Names New President

on

Yokohama Opens New Consumer e-Store

on

GRI Supplying OE Forklift Tires to Kion Group
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.
Phone: 803-817-7401Fax: 803-817-7411
1800 Overview Dr., Rock Hill SC 29730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
FRAM-True-Air FRAM-True-Air

News

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter
Jochen-Etzel-Continental-Executive-Interview Jochen-Etzel-Continental-Executive-Interview

Executive Interviews

Exec. Interview: Continental Tire Talks Customer Centricity
Connect
Tire Review Magazine