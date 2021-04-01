Connect with us

Bridgestone Finishes Sale of Firestone Building Products

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has completed the sale of Firestone Building Products to Holcim Participations (US) Inc., a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LafargeHolcim).

The transaction, valued at $3.4 billion, will advance Bridgestone’s efforts to deliver value to customers and society, the company says.

The divestiture of Firestone Building Products supports Bridgestone’s mid-long term business strategy, the company says. By focusing its business footprint to maximize the strengths of its core tire business, Bridgestone says it is evolving into a sustainable solutions company that supports the mobility and movement of people and goods around the world.

In addition to advancing Bridgestone’s mid-long term business strategy, the sale to LafargeHolcim positions Firestone Building Products for continued growth and success, Bridgestone says. Both Firestone Building Products and LafargeHolcim serve commercial building customers and have a shared focus on delivering innovative and sustainable building solutions. Firestone Building Products employees have transitioned to LafargeHolcim and will remain based in Nashville.

