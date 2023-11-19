 Bridgestone Hosts Inaugural HBCU Golf Invitational

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Hosts Inaugural HBCU Golf Invitational

Fifteen HBCU golf teams competed in the first Bridgestone-PGA Tour tournament and enrichment program at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone HBCU PGA

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and the PGA Tour hosted the inaugural Bridgestone HBCU invitational, a first-of-its-kind tournament featuring competition from 15 HBCU teams at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The contest is an element of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program, part of the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression program, which aims to achieve greater diversity in golf by developing talent from diverse and historically underrepresented groups.

Related Articles

The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational hosted ten men’s teams and five women’s teams from HBCUs across the country for two days of competition on Nov. 1 and 2. Leading up to the tournament, Bridgestone and the PGA Tour coordinated enrichment opportunities designed to provide equitable access for players interested in pursuing the sport as a career, while also creating a pipeline of young golfers that better represent communities nationwide, Bridgestone said.

Following the experience, Bridgestone hosted a welcome dinner at TPC Sugarloaf for all teams competing in the invitational, where Eastside Golf founders Earl Cooper & Olajuwon Ajanaku spoke to attendees about their mission to raise awareness of golf. The lifestyle brand will join forces with Bridgestone in the coming year to reach underserved communities and diversify the game through the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program.

Finally, on Oct. 31, competitors were invited to a Pathway to My Career panel discussion led by ESPN’s Michael Collins, featuring Bridgestone’s Caitlyn Ranson, Black Sports Business Academy’s Vincent Pierson, Creative Artists Agency’s Annette Parker, Stewart Cornelius from Multiplier, Devon Fox from the PGA TOUR, Ardelia Austin from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Michael McClendon of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Bridgestone said industry leaders offered personal perspectives on gaining professional experience, translating golf skills to life and work and building a network.

You May Also Like

Strategic-Partnership-1400
SD-International-SEMA-Show
ToolCartProgram
Handshake agreement
News

Apollo Tyres to Rebuild Netherlands Warehouse

Apollo Tyres plans to reconstruct its main warehouse in Enschede, integrating solar panels for renewable energy and sustainability.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Warehouse

Apollo Tyres announced its primary tire warehouse in Enschede, the Netherlands, is to be partially rebuilt to improve operational efficiency and reduce its environmental impact. Scheduled to reopen in February 2025, the 25,000 m2 (approx. 269,097 sq. ft.) warehouse will be redeveloped on the existing site by Heylen Warehouses, a private logistics and semi-industrial real estate company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Martins Introduces Three New Sub-Brands

Martins’s three new sub-brands include tiretools, tirestow, and tiresupp.

By Christian Hinton
Martins-combined
Goodyear Plans ‘Strategic Alternatives’ to Dunlop, OTR, Chemical Businesses

The company believes divesting these areas of focus could result in excess of $2 billion from portfolio optimization.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich said it is chasing its 34th win at the 2023 Baja 1000, that starts in La Paz, and ends in Ensenada.

By Christian Hinton
baja
Yokohama Tire Expands Partnership with Porsche Motorsport

Yokohama will be the premier partner for Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

By Christian Hinton
Porsche-Carrera-Cup-2023

Other Posts

Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer to Retire in ’24

After 14 years as chairman, CEO and president, Kramer will retire in 2024 as part of Goodyear’s ongoing succession plan.

By Christian Hinton
Richard-Kramer-Goodyear
Nokian Tyres Surpasses 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

Nokian Tyres achieved its 52% CO2 emissions reduction target in 2023, exceeding the 2030 goal.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres and Finnish Ski Association
ATD Names New Chief Financial Officer

ATD said Ryan Walsh will be responsible for leading the company’s key finance operations, in addition to enterprise risk management and internal audit.

By Christian Hinton
Ryan-Walsh_headshot
Science Fuses with Passion for Bridgestone Motorsports’ Cara Krstolic: Audio

Johnny g & Friends welcomed Bridgestone’s Cara Krstolic to talk about her career trajectory at Bridgestone.

By Madeleine Winer