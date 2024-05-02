 Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
continental_pp_tiremold

Continental has acquired the mold manufacturing specialist EMT s.r.o. based in Púchov, Slovakia. All shares of Continental’s long-standing supplier were transferred to Continental effective April 2. The tire manufacturer had entered into a respective agreement with EMT’s shareholders, Dynamic Design (Romania) being the majority shareholder. All 107 employees, who have specialist knowledge in mold manufacturing, have been taken on by Continental, the company said. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Related Articles

EMT is a manufacturer of special tire molds, especially for commercial vehicle and specialty tires. According to Continental, the company specializes in the milling of molds made of steel. With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it completes its internal portfolio for mold making technologies. From now on, the tire manufacturer can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required. A first major step in this direction was the takeover of German mold manufacturer A-Z Formen in 2015 and Czech mold specialist VFC in 1993. Both companies specialize in producing molds for passenger car tires.

“With the acquisition of EMT, we can act completely independently in mold making if required. Having expertise for all mold applications in house is a strategic advantage, given the economic uncertainties worldwide,” Dr. Bernhard Trilken, head of production and logistics at Continental’s Tires group sector, said.

Continental said molds are used in tire construction as part of the vulcanization of tires. In this production step, raw rubber is converted into a flexible and elastic rubber. With the help of molds, a tire gets its desired stability and shape.

“We are excited about the technological reinforcement that the EMT team brings to the table. As a long-standing partner, the relationship with Continental is already close,” said Julia Sadrina, who is responsible for production of tire molds and machinery worldwide for Continental’s tire business.

Continental said it consistently invests in the digitalization and automation of its global manufacturing operations at its 20 tire plants in 16 countries worldwide. The company said the focus lies on research and development of technologies, alternative materials, environmentally friendly production as well continuous improvements of the overall efficiency of logistics processes. By 2050 at the latest, the tire manufacturer said it aims to achieve 100% climate neutrality along its entire value chain.

You May Also Like

Yoshi-Mobility-EV-charging
SRNA-Eduardo-Chariarse
Bandag-virtual-tour-Bridgestone
Giti-Chamber-Award
News

Atturo Tire secures Cubs Radio sponsorship for 2024 season

In addition to the in-game sponsorship of stolen bases, Atturo will run audio commercials during game day broadcasts throughout the season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Cubs-Atturo-sponsorship

Atturo Tire has joined with Cubs Radio to reach the Midwest baseball audience. For the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season, Atturo Tire said it will be mentioned in game as the sponsor each time the Cubs steal a base. In addition to the in-game sponsorship of stolen bases, Atturo will run audio commercials during game day broadcasts throughout the season.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
RNR Tire Express opens nominations for 2024 Mother’s Day Giveaway

This year’s event includes $100,000 in prizes, as well as a new 2024 Buick Encore for one select nominee.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Mothers-Day-giveaway
Two Chapel Hill Tire locations earn the Blue Seal of Excellence

The Blue Seal of Excellence is a mark of distinction bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-Atlantic-Avenue-in-Raleigh
Ascenso now accepting submissions for Farm Service Truck Technician Program

Eligible nominees are agriculture, construction and industrial tire technicians with at least five years of service in the US.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Technician-Recognition-2024-Logo
McCarthy Tire Service opens commercial wheel refreshing facility

According to the company, the facility has the ability to refinish over 1,000 wheels per day.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-wheel-refreshing-facility

Other Posts

How TPMS sensors broadcast vital information

Understanding the signal patterns, frequencies and wake-up behaviors involved is key for effective diagnosis and repair.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-tpms-sensor-signals
LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

There are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories when selling to customers.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lttires
Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

By Christian Hinton
Joe-Miller-Bartec
TBC promotes Don Byrd to president and CEO

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 as executive vice president of TBC and president & COO of National Tire Wholesale (NTW).

By Christian Hinton
Don-Byrd-TBC-1400