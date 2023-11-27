Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it has been named a 2023 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” for the second straight year by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Representatives from Bridgestone received the award, along with other recipients, during a ceremony at the “WIT Accelerate!” Conference and Expo from November 5-8 in Dallas, Texas.

This recognition is given by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of WIT. The award was validated by an industry-wide vote involving more than 27,000 professionals in transportation, which ranked Bridgestone high on several voting criteria areas as determined by WIT, including:

Corporate culture that fosters gender diversity;

Competitive compensation and benefits;

Flexible hours and work requirements;

Professional development opportunities;

Career advancement opportunities.

In 2022, the company reported an overall increase in representation of women across management levels, including within the Bridgestone Americas Executive Committee, the highest-level leadership group in the organization, it said. As part of its Employee Resource Groups, Bridgestone said it also offers the Bridgestone Women’s Initiative Network (BWIN), which helps position female teammates to lead within the company.