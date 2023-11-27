 Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it has been named a 2023 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” for the second straight year by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Representatives from Bridgestone received the award, along with other recipients, during a ceremony at the “WIT Accelerate!” Conference and Expo from November 5-8 in Dallas, Texas.

This recognition is given by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of WIT. The award was validated by an industry-wide vote involving more than 27,000 professionals in transportation, which ranked Bridgestone high on several voting criteria areas as determined by WIT, including:

  • Corporate culture that fosters gender diversity;
  • Competitive compensation and benefits;
  • Flexible hours and work requirements;
  • Professional development opportunities;
  • Career advancement opportunities.

In 2022, the company reported an overall increase in representation of women across management levels, including within the Bridgestone Americas Executive Committee, the highest-level leadership group in the organization, it said. As part of its Employee Resource Groups, Bridgestone said it also offers the Bridgestone Women’s Initiative Network (BWIN), which helps position female teammates to lead within the company.

News

Turbo Wholesale Tires Reveals New Logo

The company said the logo change comes as Turbo concludes its 40th-anniversary celebration.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-tire-new-logo

Turbo Wholesale Tires revealed a new brand identity and a completely redesigned logo at this year's SEMA Show. The company said the logo change comes as Turbo concludes its 40th-anniversary celebration and a year that has seen significant expansion in the company’s product line, geographic footprint and market share.

