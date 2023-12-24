Bridgestone Becomes the Official Tire of Fast Riding School

Bridgestone Canada will become the official tire of Fast Riding School beginning Jan. 1. Fast Riding School, based out of Shannonville Motorsports Park in Shannonville, Ontario, Canada, teaches all skill levels how to improve control of a motorcycle.

Bridgestone said Fast Riding School courses teach riders how to approach and negotiate turns as well as braking, cornering, and acceleration techniques and strategies in a controlled environment of a race track that mimics highways and roadways. Fast Riding School will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle sport tire line, Battlax, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23.

The Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that is engineered to meet the requirements of sport riders, featuring increased levels of dry grip performance, whether riding on circuits or cornering on mountain roads, the manufacturer said. The Battlax HyperSport S23 turns faster lap times in both wet and dry track conditions compared to its predecessor and will be available in popular sizes in January 2024.

Bridgestone said its partnership with Fast Riding School aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (energy, ecology, efficiency, extension, economy, emotion, ease and empowerment).