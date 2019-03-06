Bridgestone Expands Firestone VersaBuilt Tire Line

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has expanded its popular Firestone VersaBuilt All Traction (AT) radial tire line. Designed primarily for loaders and graders, the new Firestone VersaBuilt AT 14.00R24 tire is engineered to provide improved traction, versatility and dependable performance in a variety of environments, helping deliver improved productivity on the job site

“The addition of the 14.00R24 tire rounds out the existing Firestone VersaBuilt All Traction offering and complements the total portfolio of radial off-the-road products with the durability you expect from the Firestone brand,” said Tim Netzel, director of marketing for off-the-road (OTR) for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO).

The Firestone VersaBuilt AT line is designed for improved traction with increased tire life. All sizes feature a heavy-duty all-steel casing and a SideArmor sidewall that deflects stones and debris to help protect against cuts and punctures. Additionally, a self-cleaning tread pattern allows for more traction in soft and muddy surfaces.

Other features of the Firestone VersaBuilt AT tire line include:

A non-directional pattern to promote even wear over time;

A tough, proprietary compound for long wear life and cut-resistance; and

An open-shoulder design to provide additional traction.

Bridgestone introduced the Firestone VersaBuilt tire line at ConExpo 2017. The first full line of OTR radial tires available in the Firestone brand, the VersaBuilt tire line features all traction, all purpose and deep tread patterns to meet the demands of different applications and operating environments.