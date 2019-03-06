Bridgestone Increases Price of Dayton Truck, Bus Tires by 20%

In response to increased business costs and other market dynamics, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations increased prices by 20% on Dayton brand truck and bus radial tires sold in the U.S. The price increase went into effect Mar. 5.

All Dayton truck and bus tires shipped on or after March 5, 2019, will reflect the increase. Members of the Bridgestone Commercial sales team are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes.