 Bridgestone Donates New Passenger Vans to 12 Boys & Girls Clubs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Donates New Passenger Vans to 12 Boys & Girls Clubs

The vans will provide transportation for kids to get to and from the clubs, as well as allow for field trips, college tours and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BoysGirls-van-grant

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, surprised youth from 12 Boys & Girls Clubs located across the country this holiday season by donating new passenger vans that will give more kids and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming. The donations are a part of Bridgestone’s “Driving Great Futures” initiative, which has raised over $20 million to connect kids and teens with Boys & Girls Clubs of America programs and resources nationwide since 2015, the manufacturer said. 

Related Articles
In 2015, Bridgestone established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the mission of making out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families.

The new vans will provide transportation for kids to get to and from the clubs, as well as allow for field trips, college tours and other enrichment opportunities. Bridgestone said it will also support these Boys & Girls Clubs by maintaining the new vehicles at its retail stores, helping to ensure that they stay in good working order. Van grant Club recipients included: 

  • Boys & Girls Club of Allentown in Allentown, Pa.;
  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell in Lowell, Mass.;
  • Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii;
  • Boys & Girls Club of Hernando County in Brooksville, Fla.;
  • Boys & Girls Club of Meriden in Meriden, Conn.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties in Durham, N.C.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County in Fresno, Calif.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County in Santa Cruz, Calif.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield in Stoneham, Mass.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County in Goldsboro, N.C.;
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County Indiana Inc. In Richmond, Ind.;
  • Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County in Thomasville, Ga.

In addition, Bridgestone donated a total of $400,000 in transportation grants to 20 other Boys & Girls Clubs to maintain existing Club fleets or support the purchase of new Club passenger vans.

Through donations collected at the company’s 2,200+ retail stores, Bridgestone said it has contributed funds to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of new vans, as well as bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person Club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs.

You May Also Like

Recall
Sailun-mexico-factory
donation-stock
Conti-HQ
News

Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan dB V551 and Aspec A349 tires as original equipment (OE) for use on Honda Motor's new minivan, Odyssey, which will be launched in Japan this month. The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size, and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1
Bridgestone Names 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on ASE test scores, performance and community activities.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY
TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards

Other Posts

RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR’s new franchise partners plan to open 30 RNR locations in 15 years, starting with Fort Pierce in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400
Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor
Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

By Christian Hinton
TN-Green-Star-Partnership_Nokian-Tyres
ZC Rubber Partners with Arsenal Football Club

The company will have a marketing presence at all games played at Emirates Stadium for the next three years.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber_Arsenal