Bridgestone-Akron-Tech-Center-Test-track-expansion

Bridgestone Will Expand Akron Tech Center with New Test Track

The new tire testing facility will support ongoing research and play a role in the tire development work taking place across the Akron campus by allowing teammates the opportunity to drive prototypes firsthand and quickly understand the performance enhancements necessary for the tires they are designing, the company said.

Madeleine Winer

Bridgestone Americas plans to expand its Americas Technology Center campus to include a new vehicle dynamics test track for the development of future tire technologies.

The new tire testing facility will support ongoing research and play a role in the tire development work taking place across the Akron campus by allowing teammates the opportunity to drive prototypes firsthand and quickly understand the performance enhancements necessary for the tires they are designing, the company said. The track will also supplement comprehensive tire testing operations currently performed at Bridgestone’s Proving Grounds in Texas, Ohio, Mexico and South America.

“We’re excited to advance our leading-edge tire and technology development with the expansion of our testing capabilities in Akron,” said Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer and group president, solutions businesses, Bridgestone Americas. “As we continue to evolve our products and provide sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, we’re confident that this new tire test track will support enhanced product education and improve agility in engineering decision making for our product development process.”

Upon its completion in the summer of 2022, the test track facility will feature multiple vehicle dynamics courses designed to simulate the rigors of real-world driving conditions, Bridgestone says. These include a long straightaway to assess lane change performance; an NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) course to test ride comfort and road noise; and a wet and dry weather handling course.

The new test track facility is the latest in a series of investments by Bridgestone to solidify its Akron R&D campus as home to all its research, product development, technology, and core data systems throughout the Americas, the company says.

