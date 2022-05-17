2022 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Click Here to Read More

Taking place Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2022 SEMA Show will build upon last year’s event, which the group says connected the $47.8 billion industry in person in what was the largest automotive trade show in North America since the pandemic.

Attendees at the 2022 SEMA Show will learn about the latest products, trends, and technology in the industry from manufacturers exhibiting throughout the entire Las Vegas Convention Center, including the surrounding parking lots, the group says. Educational seminars led by industry experts and networking events that bring market niches together will also be available during the four-day trade event.