Connect with us
Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

2022 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Registration for the 2022 SEMA Show is now open at www.semashow.com/register.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Taking place Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2022 SEMA Show will build upon last year’s event, which the group says connected the $47.8 billion industry in person in what was the largest automotive trade show in North America since the pandemic.

Attendees at the 2022 SEMA Show will learn about the latest products, trends, and technology in the industry from manufacturers exhibiting throughout the entire Las Vegas Convention Center, including the surrounding parking lots, the group says. Educational seminars led by industry experts and networking events that bring market niches together will also be available during the four-day trade event.

Advertisement

Registration for the 2022 SEMA Show is offered in three categories—attendee, exhibitor, and media—and everyone must qualify to attend.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: TIA Selects Bally’s for Global Tire Expo Pre-Show Events

News: Continental Tire Awarded International Sustainability Rating

News: Forbes Recognizes Michelin for Diversity in the Industry

News: Bridgestone Launches First Tire for EV Buses

Advertisement

on

2022 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

on

Pirelli To Increase Prices on U.S. PLT Tires

on

CIMS, Autel Announce Upgrade of Their ITS600 Tire Registration System

on

Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maxxis International USA

Maxxis International USA
Contact: Brian PhillipsPhone: 6784076700
545 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee GA 30024
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire

News

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA
Smithers-1400 Smithers-1400

Executive Interviews

Smithers Answers Three Burning Last-Mile Truck Tire Questions
Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop

News

Economic Indicators Influencing Auto Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine