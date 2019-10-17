Bridgestone, Akron Public Schools Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Automotive Training Center Partnership

Representatives from Bridgestone Americas, Akron Public Schools, United Way of Summit County and Akron students gathered at the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center to celebrate a milestone one-year anniversary of the Bridgestone Academy of Applied Engineering and Technology, which brought a Firestone Complete Auto Care center to Akron’s East Community Learning Center last year. Photos by David Sickels, Tire Review Associate Editor.

Representatives from Bridgestone Americas, Akron (Ohio) Public Schools and United Way of Summit County gathered at the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center the afternoon of Oct. 16 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Bridgestone Academy of Applied Engineering and Technology in cooperation with Firestone Complete Auto Care at Akron’s East Community Learning Center.

The partnership gives Akron students hands-on experience working with automotive technology while teaching them business practices necessary to run a retail store.

Officials from each organization spoke to a room full of students enrolled in the automotive training program.

Bob Lux, director of program engineering at Bridgestone.

“At Bridgestone, we know that education is critical for a sustainable society,” said Bob Lux, director of program engineering at Bridgestone. “And this partnership that we’ve developed embodies what our company’s corporate-social responsibility and overall commitment is. Bridgestone is committed to this academy, and what we want to do is be able to provide assistance to the curriculum so we can have ASE-certified students … before graduation. That’s one of our goals.”

When the program began, Akron Public Schools retrofit a portion of the automotive technology lab at East CLC in conjunction with Bridgestone, which donated materials, fixtures and point-of-sale systems. The area today includes software programs, a customer waiting area and equipment to service vehicles.

Students enrolled in the program provide limited auto maintenance services to the local community, and all revenue generated from service and sales is reinvested into the program.

David James, superintendent of Akron Public Schools.

“Bridgestone is pledging to volunteer at least 2,000 hours over the next three years to work with you and your teachers. It means that, as students, you are gaining real-world, relevant experience for professionals in the field,” David James, superintendent of Akron Public Schools, told students in attendance. “It is a great field to go into because there is a great need for service technicians around the country. So don’t sell yourself short. You could have a very profitable career in automotive technology,”

The collaboration between Akron Public Schools and Bridgestone was formed with the help of United Way of Summit County. In 2018, Akron Public Schools announced that United Way would serve as the link between the College and Career Academies of Akron and local businesses to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students and to strengthen the education to employment pipeline in Summit County.

Jim Mullen, United Way of Summit County president and CEO.